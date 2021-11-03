Oscar Isaac was Mr October. Last month alone it was possible to catch him in Dune (unmissable big-screen sci-fi), Scenes from a Marriage (unmissable small-screen drama) and The Addams Family 2 (well, two out of three isn’t bad). Now, November barely begun, he appears again as the quiet centre of gravity in Paul Schrader’s typically hard-boiled The Card Counter.

Isaac plays William “Tell” Tillich, an Iraq war veteran who has survived service in Abu Ghraib and a lengthy prison sentence of his own to become an itinerant professional gambler. In an early voiceover, he tells us how the purgatory of confinement came to suit him: the repetition numbing the pain of PTSD, we suspect. Now clockless and windowless casinos offer a form of ongoing self-imposed incarceration, while outwardly he exudes rock-steady control and confidence — the living embodiment of poker face. Tell is not here for thrills. “I stick to modest goals” is one of his mantras — this may be the most risk-averse gambler in moviedom.

Another one of Schrader’s fascinating loners, he is also a close relative of Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle and First Reformed’s haunted priest, living a similarly ascetic existence in an endless series of soulless motels with only a bottle of liquor for company. Then into his orbit come a lightly flirtatious gambling promoter (comedian Tiffany Haddish playing it admirably straight), a veteran’s son (Tye Sheridan combining naivety and coldbloodedness) and a bad apple from Tell’s military past (Willem Dafoe casually exuding evil).

The mood is sombre, a heaviness weighing on the film through its glowering synth score and airless interiors, the sense of darkness unbrightened by the tawdry twinkle of casinos. Revenge is in the air, also the faint promise of redemption. But Schrader veterans have been here before, and we know a moment of reckoning will come, most likely in a baptism of blood.

The film-maker shows his unblunted gift for writing riveting dialogue, peering into the heart of contemporary America and finding its black spots, while Isaac proves a solid bet. The movie’s final destination is not quite the jolting jackpot of Schrader’s best work, unravelling somewhat after its tightly wound opening act. But even then, as Tell says coolly of his chosen profession: “It passes the time.”

★★★☆☆

In UK cinemas from November 5