Equifax chief quits over data breach

Richard Smith, Equifax’s chairman and chief executive is stepping down, bowing to public pressure in the wake of the massive data breach that compromised 143m Americans’ personal information.

Mr Smith, who has come under heavy criticism over how the credit-reporting company mishandled data and dealt with the fallout of the breach, is leaving with immediate effect after 12 years at the helm.

Equifax said it would consider internal and external candidates for a new chief, who will lead the company’s efforts to move on from the scandal. Paulino do Rego Barros, who most recently served as head of Equifax’s Asia-Pacific division will take on the job on an interim basis.

Mark Feidler, a private equity executive who already sits on the board, is being elevated to non-executive chairman.

“The board remains deeply concerned about and totally focused on the cyber security incident,” said Mr Feidler. “We are working intensely to support consumers and make the necessary changes to minimise the risk that something like this happens again. Speaking for everyone on the board, I sincerely apologise.”

Mr Smith’s departure comes almost three weeks after the credit-reporting company warned that cybercriminals may have stolen information including addresses, dates of birth and social security numbers in one of the worst online hacks.

The incident shook Washington and Wall Street. Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation, while several congressional committees are probing the incident. Investors have knocked a quarter off the company’s share price and dozens of private lawsuits have been filed.

Critics have rounded on managers’ response to the episode. Equifax said it discovered the cyber raid, which went on for more than two months, at the end of July but waited until September to disclose it.

Mr Smith was expected to be heavily criticised on Capitol Hill at a hearing into the incident which was scheduled for early next month.

“At this critical juncture, I believe it is in the best interests of the company to have new leadership to move the company forward,” he said on Tuesday.

The company’s chief information officer and chief security officer have already left. Files containing credit-card numbers for about 209,000 US consumers were accessed during the breach. UK and Canadian residents were also victims.

Shares in Equifax fell 1.3 per cent on Tuesday morning in New York.