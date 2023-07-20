We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest North American prime property news every morning.

Old Forge, Herkimer County, $2.2mn

Where At the end of a private road on the shore of Fourth Lake, part of the Fulton Chain Lakes.

What A four-bedroom, two-bathroom lake house and a boathouse with 200 sq ft of additional living space on the first floor. The garden has a covered outdoor cooking area, garage and a dog pen.

Why Fourth Lake is popular for fishing, the surrounding area of Old Forge offers winter sports, and there are trails nearby for hiking and biking.

Who Sotheby’s International Realty

Willsboro Point, Essex County, $795,000

Where On Ligonier Point, part of the Willsboro Point peninsula. Plattsburgh international airport is 35 minutes by car in clear traffic.

What A four-bedroom cottage built in the 1800s. It has a long veranda with lighting and a dining area, a garden with abundant mature trees and outbuildings, including a wooden gazebo.

Why The three-acre property includes 200ft of frontage on Lake Champlain, a 125 mile-long lake that borders the states of New York and Vermont.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate

Buck Island, Essex County, $2.4mn

Where On the eastern side of Buck Island, a 30-acre island on Lake Placid. The main marina in the town of Lake Placid is a short boat ride away, and from there Plattsburgh international airport is about an hour’s drive.

What A two-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 1.8 acres with 250ft of waterfront. The cabin-style home has timber interiors, vaulted ceilings and various outdoor seating areas that make the most of the natural setting.

Why The property comes with a two-slip boathouse on the lake featuring additional living space on the first floor, terraces overlooking the water, a bar or games area on the ground floor and an outdoor lakeside deck.

Who Engel & Völkers

Keene Valley, Essex County, $910,000

Where On a hillside high above Keene Valley, about two hours’ drive north of Albany and its international airport.

What A three-bedroom, two-bathroom house built in 2002, on a nearly 12-acre site. It has stone fireplaces, a wood stove, terraces and an enclosed porch.

Why The double-height living space features gable-end windows to take in the views of the valley and the Great Range, part of the Adirondack Mountains.

Who Christie’s International Real Estate

Paul Smiths, Franklin County, $2.15mn

Where On the shore of Spitfire Lake, which is part of the St Regis river. Adirondack regional airport is about a 15-minute journey away.

What A seven-bedroom property built in 1900, on a 1.35 acre lot. The open-plan living space has a galleried landing, wood floors and large windows looking on to the surrounding woodland.

Why The house comes with a two-slip boathouse, and is close to the St Regis Yacht Club.

Who Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

