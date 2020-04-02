Lilah chats with Ira Glass, the host of This American Life, the long running, seminal and wildly popular radio show that launched a genre of podcasting. But what does its name really mean? And what does American life look like today? They discuss reporting during a pandemic, whether the show has spurred or stifled creativity in audio, how having a more diverse staff has changed their stories — and why Ira is so often name-checked on online dating sites.
Links from the episode
A great example of New Journalism: Frank Sinatra Has a Cold, by Gay Talese https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a638/frank-sinatra-has-a-cold-gay-talese/
FT piece on gardening as ‘weeding the psyche’ (paywall): https://www.ft.com/content/2ce783ba-6944-11ea-a3c9-1fe6fedcca75
DJ D-Nice, who hosts Club Quarantine funk and hip hop dance parties on Instagram Live: https://www.instagram.com/dnice
The Salt Drop, Lilah’s workout recommendation: https://www.instagram.com/thesaltdrop
FT piece on the rise the lockdown celebrity (paywall): https://www.ft.com/content/a51fa513-423e-4e93-9097-bef36129d0a4
Gris’ film recommendation, Honeyland, is on Hulu
Lilah’s TV recommendation, Unorthodox, is on Netflix
Recommended This American Life episodes
'The Test', a recent episode about coronavirus: https://www.thisamericanlife.org/698/the-test
'We Come from Small Places', about Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade: https://www.thisamericanlife.org/685/we-come-from-small-places
'Are We There Yet', about the refugee crisis in Greece: https://www.thisamericanlife.org/592/are-we-there-yet
'Tell Me I'm Fat', one of Gris' favourite episodes of TAL: https://www.thisamericanlife.org/589/tell-me-im-fatFor information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
