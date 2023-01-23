Brazil and Argentina will this week announce that they are starting preparatory work on a common currency, advisers to western banks trying to exit Russia say a law introduced by Vladimir Putin is disrupting sales and allowing deals to be hijacked, and Elon Musk faces tough choices to meet financial obligations of his Twitter takeover financed by $13bn in debt.

