Duke’s independent streak to be put to test at Wells Fargo

Betsy Duke started in banking fresh out of drama school as a drive-through teller in Virginia Beach, her coastal hometown. Still working at a dinner theatre and waiting tables on weekends, the budding thespian went full time at the branch only after her father made clear that temporary employment “wasn’t going to cut it”.

The remarkable career advancement that followed culminated this week in her appointment as the highest ranking woman in the US banking business.

Wells Fargo is turning to Ms Duke, a former Federal Reserve governor, to become its next chairman as it tries to at last draw a line under an episode that has shaken employees, customers and investors.

Her task will be among the toughest in the industry. It is almost a year since regulators disclosed that pressure on Wells staff to hit sales targets was so great that they set up bogus bank accounts for oblivious customers. But Wells is yet to shake off the scandal, which has marred a customer-friendly image the San Francisco-based lender cultivated for decades.

Ms Duke is no Wells lifer, but neither is she the fresh blood critics demanded. A director since 2015, she was elevated to vice-chair last autumn. This week she praised Stephen Sanger, her outgoing boardroom colleague who has been criticised for failing to do enough to get the bank back on track. He had “really stepped up”, she said.

Political detractors are circling. They include Elizabeth Warren, who last year claimed the scalp of former chairman and chief executive John Stumpf. The Democratic senator says the incoming chair should also leave the board on the grounds that she served on it for at least some of the period during which the staff malpractice was going on.

Yet Ms Duke, a straight-talking 65-year-old, is used to dealing with tricky situations. Friends say she has a strong independent streak, a quality that could be needed in the months ahead in holding senior Wells managers accountable.

Six weeks after she became a Fed governor in 2008, Lehman Brothers went under. As the only member of the board who had worked in banking, she is said to recall looking at peers around the table thinking she was “the only person to ever make a loan before”.

In the months ahead, she helped the central bank navigate the financial crisis and its aftermath. Ms Duke voted against the financing arm of General Motors becoming a bank holding company, which gave it access to billions of dollars in bailout funds.

Minutes from Fed meetings show her asking detailed, pointed questions of other governors, including Ben Bernanke, the former Fed chair, even though she was a supporter of him.

“When she speaks, people listen,” says Mary Jo White, the former Securities and Exchange Commission chair, who assisted the board on its selection. Last month Ms White interviewed Ms Duke for two hours and was impressed by her “deep knowledge” of the banking industry.

Before the Fed, Ms Duke had spent about three decades in community banking. Colleagues maintain there is no big secret to her career climb. “She just worked her way up and impressed people,” says Ed Yingling, a former president and chief executive of the American Bankers Association trade body, which Ms Duke chaired in the mid-2000s.

A strong advocate of formal financial education for bank workers, Ms Duke read all she could about accounting and the banking business early in her career, and MBA night classes at a nearby university soon followed.

She started the local Bank of Tidewater along with two men who had a big impact on her life — her husband Larry Harcum and an old mentor, Burt Harrison. When Mr Harrison died of a heart attack, she took the helm, and steered the bank through the savings and loan crisis in the early 1990s.

It went on to be acquired by SouthTrust Bank, which was bought in 2004 by Wachovia, where Ms Duke was an executive vice-president. Wachovia itself went on to be consumed by Wells in 2008 after it ran into trouble in the crisis.

The new Wells chair has no plans to move from Virginia Beach. A gym-goer, Ms Duke also has a spiritual side, and believes that “everything happens for a reason”.

Her mounting in-tray at Wells includes dealing with an emerging scandal over mis-sold car insurance as well as a raft of lawsuits and further regulatory investigations in the sham accounts episode.

About 40 years since her drama days, Wells’ new chairman has found her fame with her highest profile role yet. The bank itself, however, could well do with being out the limelight.