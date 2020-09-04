Regarding James Suzman’s article “The 300,000-year case for the 15-hour week” (Life & Arts, FT Weekend, August 29) the Ju/’hoansi people pose a profound question that we all would do well to contemplate. Why do we work so hard to acquire more wealth than we could possibly need or enjoy?

I was immediately reminded of the (modern) parable of the Mexican fisherman and the banker. After fishing for a few hours on his small boat, the fisherman relaxes on the beach, drinks wine and enjoys time with his family and friends. The banker, unimpressed, insists that he think big; buy more boats, expand his business, and then sell it all, and use the money to.....relax on the beach, drink wine and enjoy time with this family and friends!

The modern economy is set up in a way that favours the banker, not the fisherman; working fewer hours (even if you are more productive in the bargain) or even taking time off from work is viewed as sloth, and can even become grounds for dismissal. And, unlike the Ju/’hoansi, we lack the ability to feed ourselves from the land; industrial agriculture has seen to that. We instead buy into the vision sold to us by the financial establishment, which keeps us in jobs that many of us can barely tolerate, let alone enjoy.

Sadly, even a global crisis like the pandemic may be unable to wake us from the deep slumber that keeps this vision of work a dream!

Madhav Acharya

Vienna, VA, US