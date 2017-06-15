Wealth Management

Private Client Wealth Management 2017

Annual research survey by Wealth-X and FT Money

Uncertainty of Mifid II looms large over wealth managers
Firms wait for regulator to clarify how complex rules will work

Is your wealth manager prepared for Brexit?
Expat Britons may no longer be served by UK firms after EU departure

Managers shun passive investments
Cheaper tracker funds remain a small part of most portfolios

They might look the same — but not all wealth managers are alike
When choosing someone to look after your money, ask about asset allocation

Wealthy turn their backs on offshore tax havens
Tighter international rules cut the options for managers

Robo revolution remains a mystery to many firms
Could we see higher net worth clients switch to cheaper robo platforms?

Download Private Client Wealth Management supplement with tables (pdf)

