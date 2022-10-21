All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which town in County Durham lies at the confluence of the River Wear and the River Gaunless? Who succeeded Tommy Docherty as manager of both Chelsea and Manchester United? The 18th-century prime minister the Earl of Chatham is better known under what name Which entertainer’s CV includes a popular 1980s TV show, appearing in the last two series of Last of the Summer Wine and a hit single with “Atmosphere”? Who was king of England at the beginning of 1066? According to Jancis Robinson’s The Oxford Guide to Wine, which popular 1970s brand “preyed on the fears . . . of an unsophisticated wine drinking public”? What was Oliver Goldsmith’s only novel? Which piece of music by Johann Pachelbel was largely forgotten for nearly 300 years before a 1968 recording by the conductor Jean-François Paillard? According to a Dusty Springfield song, who was “the only one who could ever reach me”? What first name was shared by the post-war US secretaries of state Acheson and Rusk?

Click here for the answers