Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Financial markets, inflation

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Cash Isas remain popular despite the drain of inflation

  • Distinguish between real and nominal earnings. The average earnings chart in the following article may help: UK average earnings start to fall despite labour shortage

  • What is an ISA?

  • ‘At the moment, keeping your money in a cash Isa means it is losing value in real terms at the fastest rate in almost 30 years.’ Explain why this is the case

  • Explain why a stocks and shares Isa may be a more attractive investment opportunity at this time

  • Evaluate whether surging inflation will push savers into riskier investments which potentially offer higher returns

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article