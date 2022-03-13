Economics class: Cash Isas remain popular despite the drain of inflation
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Financial markets, inflation
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Cash Isas remain popular despite the drain of inflation
Distinguish between real and nominal earnings. The average earnings chart in the following article may help: UK average earnings start to fall despite labour shortage
What is an ISA?
‘At the moment, keeping your money in a cash Isa means it is losing value in real terms at the fastest rate in almost 30 years.’ Explain why this is the case
Explain why a stocks and shares Isa may be a more attractive investment opportunity at this time
Evaluate whether surging inflation will push savers into riskier investments which potentially offer higher returns
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published