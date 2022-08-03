China has blocked imports from hundreds of Taiwanese food producers in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, a flurry of executive departures from SoftBank stokes uncertainty over who will take over from Masayoshi Son, and Behind The Money host Michela Tindera joins the Briefing to talk about the latest BTM episode that explores “Generation Moonshot” investors.

China suspends 2,000 food products from Taiwan as Pelosi visits

SoftBank’s succession turmoil raises risks

Generation moonshot: why young investors are not ready to give up on risk

