This edition features these stories from ft.com

Biden to unveil free rapid tests in bid to curb spread of Omicron variant

Turkey’s finance minister resigns amid plunge in lira

GSK says early data suggest its Covid drug is effective against Omicron

China’s test of hypersonic weapon raised regional tensions, says US defence chief

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.