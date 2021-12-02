We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Biden to unveil free rapid tests in bid to curb spread of Omicron variant
Turkey’s finance minister resigns amid plunge in lira
GSK says early data suggest its Covid drug is effective against Omicron
China’s test of hypersonic weapon raised regional tensions, says US defence chief
