Joe Biden edged closer to a presidential victory on Thursday night while Donald Trump claimed without evidence that the Democrats were trying to “steal” the election. Plus, the Federal Reserve kept monetary policy steady, the Bank of England took more robust measures as the UK entered a second coronavirus lockdown, and Uber missed Wall Street’s expectations on earnings in the third quarter despite reporting an uptick in its ride-sharing business.
Donald Trump calls for vote counting to stop as US awaits result
https://www.ft.com/content/b922453a-166c-446f-a50e-6727309b8375
Federal Reserve keeps monetary policy steady as Covid cases rise
https://www.ft.com/content/3b577f14-c638-4536-aeb0-f63508e7e295
Bank of England launches £150bn stimulus to boost consumer spending
https://www.ft.com/content/18ade542-d2a9-438a-ba5c-37b51475993b
Uber and Lyft in driving seat to remake US labour laws
https://www.ft.com/content/78e619f4-fabe-4077-a51a-491e24492263
Uber claws back business as lockdowns ease but misses Wall Street target
https://www.ft.com/content/933458fc-4bd8-407f-be0f-6467e83b6173
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published