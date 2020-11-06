Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Joe Biden edged closer to a presidential victory on Thursday night while Donald Trump claimed without evidence that the Democrats were trying to “steal” the election. Plus, the Federal Reserve kept monetary policy steady, the Bank of England took more robust measures as the UK entered a second coronavirus lockdown, and Uber missed Wall Street’s expectations on earnings in the third quarter despite reporting an uptick in its ride-sharing business.





