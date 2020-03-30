Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Manufacturers are working to produce the ventilators needed to help severely ill coronavirus patients breathe. The question is whether those inexperienced in the field can overcome the logistical and regulatory hurdles in time to deliver the life-saving machines. Plus, US companies have questions about how to access the $454bn of government funds set aside in the $2tn stimulus legislation, and Italy’s shadow workers are left out of the country’s safety net.

