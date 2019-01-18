Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Marie Kondo is the Japanese tidying guru with a blunt black fringe and a vast wardrobe of white cardigans. She claims to love mess but has caused a sensation among Netflix subscribers with her new series on decluttering. So what exactly is the KonMari method and does it really spark joy? Horatia Harrod discusses the phenomenon with FT columnist Jo Ellison.





Contributors: Joshua Noble, weekend news editor, Jo Ellison, fashion editor and columnist and Horatia Harrod, acting commissioning editor. Producer: Fiona Symon. Clips courtesy of Netflix and YouTube.