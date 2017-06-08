Exit poll predicts SNP will lose around 20 seats in Scotland

The Scottish National party is facing a possible huge electoral setback, with broadcasters’ exit polling suggesting it has lost around 20 of its 54 seats in Scotland.

Such a result would mark a massive loss of political momentum and a significant blow to the SNP’s push for a second referendum on independence from the UK.

In the last general election in 2015, the SNP took all but three of Scotland’s 59 seats at Westminster.

Derek Mackay, the SNP’s business convener and Scotland’s finance secretary, insisted on Thursday night that such a result would nevertheless constitute victory for the nationlists north of the English border — and would still be vastly better than the six seats that the SNP held at Westminster before 2015.

“If these numbers are right, it would still represent a majority for the SNP,” Mr Mackay said.

But Murdo Fraser, a Conservative member of the Scottish parliament, dismissed the SNP’s claim that a result in line with the exit poll would make the nationalists winners.

“If I go into the casino in Monte Carlo with £56 in my pocket and I come out with £34 pounds in my pocket, I ain’t a winner,” Mr Fraser said. “If the final result is even half of what these exit polls suggest, that knocks out the idea of a second independence referendum for a long, long time.”

John Swinney, Scotland’s education secretary and a former leader of the SNP, said that the Scottish parliament had already backed a second referendum and that the general election result would still reinforce the party’s mandate for such a plebiscite.

“I’m very confident that the SNP will win the election in Scotland,” Mr Swinney said. “It doesn’t in any way undermine the conclusions that were arrived at by the people in electing the Scottish parliament [in 2016].”

The scale of SNP losses predicted by the exit poll suggested transformative progress by the Scottish Conservatives, who took only one seat in Scotland in 2015 but are projected to win 15 seats in this year’s election, according to the exit poll.

The Tories have fought a campaign relentlessly focused on opposing a second independence referendum. They are are now expected to claim high-profile SNP political scalps as the results come in.

A BBC analysis said polling suggested a 99 per cent probability that the Conservative candidate in northern Moray had ousted Angus Robertson, SNP deputy leader and the nationalists’ star performer in Westminster.

The exit poll also predicted progress for Scottish Labour and the Liberal Democrats, with two and five seats, respectively.The BBC suggested Labour would have taken Edinburgh North and Leith, regaining a foothold in the Scottish capital.

However, if the overall election results in a hung parliament, the SNP would win some comfort in the form of rare influence over UK-wide politics.