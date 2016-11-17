Rio Tinto boss seeks to quell crisis over Simandou

Less than six months into the job of Rio Tinto chief executive, Jean-Sébastien Jacques is seeking to quell a growing crisis that in his own words has left the mining company’s staff “shell-shocked”.

Rio announced on Wednesday it had fired two senior managers after its board had reviewed a questionable $10.5m payment made by the company to a consultant who helped secure its rights to a giant iron ore project in Guinea, western Africa.

This came after Rio last week notified law enforcement authorities in the US, UK and Australia about the consultancy payment. The Anglo-Australian company faces the risk of large fines if it is found to have broken anti-corruption laws.

This is just the latest in a series of setbacks for Rio since it began exploring what ranks as the world’s third-largest iron ore deposit 20 years ago at Simandou in Guinea. Since then, Rio has been engaged in an epic battle over the rights to Simandou with other large companies and investors — notably BSG Resources, the mining arm of Israeli diamond tycoon Beny Steinmetz’s family conglomerate.

Now, Rio faces years of scrutiny by the authorities. The UK Serious Fraud Office is evaluating whether to launch an investigation into Rio’s $10.5m payment in 2011 to François Polge de Combret, the former Lazard banker who helped smooth tensions with Guinea over the company’s Simandou rights, said one person close to the situation.

The Australian federal police said it had “engaged with Rio Tinto in relation to this matter”. The US Department of Justice, which Rio contacted last week, declined to comment.

This all presents a daunting challenge for Mr Jacques, 45. “For Rio this is a big issue,” said Jeremy Wrathall, analyst at Investec. “This is their worst nightmare.”

Mr Jacques launched an inquiry into the payment to Mr de Combret in August, immediately after company emails were posted online that showed senior executives in 2011 discussing Mr de Combret’s consultancy fee.

This led to Rio’s announcement on Wednesday that it was firing two senior managers: Alan Davies, the head of energy and minerals who was previously in charge of Simandou, and Debra Valentine, head of legal.

Rio said its board “concluded that the executives failed to maintain the standards expected of them under our global code of conduct”.

The dismissals, however, are unlikely to draw a line under the affair. Among other things, Mr Davies is planning legal action, saying he has not been privy to Rio’s internal inquiry led by US law firm Kirkland & Ellis, or seen any evidence to justify his sacking.

The departing Rio Tinto executives: Debra Valentine, left, and Alan Davies © Company website; AFP

Some within the industry are also questioning whether Mr Jacques and the Rio chairman, Jan du Plessis, have been too hasty, jettisoning senior managers before the full facts of the affair are known.

“Why has this escalated?” asked one ally of Mr Davies. “Well, there’s a callow chief executive and chairman distracted by a brewing deal,” he said, referring to how Mr du Plessis was chairman of drinks giant SABMiller until its takeover by Anheuser-Busch InBev in October.

Neither Mr Du Plessis nor Mr Jacques was working at Rio when it began prospecting for iron ore — the basic ingredient in steelmaking — in the remote Simandou mountain range in 1996, during the rule of the former Guinea dictator Lansana Conté.

Shortly before his death in 2008, Mr Conte’s government stripped Rio of the rights to the northern half of the project, saying it had been too slow to start mining.

Conakry handed those rights to BSG Resources, although after Alpha Condé was elected Guinea president in 2010 he launched a review that culminated in the ejection of Mr Steinmetz’s company.

Rio, meanwhile, reached a settlement with the Condé government, paying $700m to secure the half of Simandou it still held.

That deal was struck in April 2011 — one month before the leaked Rio email correspondence discussing its use of Mr de Combret as a consultant on Simandou.

The email exchanges between Mr Davies, Tom Albanese, then Rio chief executive, and Sam Walsh, then head of iron ore, focused on the payment of $10.5m for the “services” of Mr de Combret, who was close to Mr Condé.

Previous CEOs of Rio Tinto: left, Tom Albanese, and Sam Walsh © Bloomberg

In one email to Mr Walsh, Mr Davies requested authorisation to pay Mr de Combret. “Sam, I accept this is a lot of money, but I also put forward the result we achieved was significantly improved by François’ contribution and his very unique and irreplaceable services and closeness to the president,” said Mr Davies.

People close to Mr Davies said he was not present at a meeting of senior Rio managers that decided to hire Mr de Combret.

They added Mr de Combret was selected as an intermediary with the Guinea government from a shortlist that also included Tony Blair, former UK prime minister. Rio carried out due diligence on Mr de Combret, said these people.

Others have a different take on Rio’s use of a consultant on Simandou. Antony Goldman, a business risk consultant, said of the Rio revelations: “It’s a case study on how not to operate in this sort of jurisdiction.”

The decision to sack Mr Davies and Ms Valentine was taken during an eleven-hour Rio board meeting in London on Monday where a report by Kirkland & Ellis was discussed.

People familiar with Rio said it had no choice but to contact the authorities after receiving the Kirkland & Ellis report, which has not been made public.

The implications for Mr Walsh and Mr Albanese are unclear at this stage, but Rio has the ability to claw back bonuses from former executives who left from 2013 onwards.

Mr Walsh, who retired in July, declined to comment. Mr Albanese, who was ousted as Rio chief executive in 2013 and is now head of Vedanta Resources, also declined to comment, as did Mr de Combret. Ms Valentine could not be reached.

Mr Jacques, meanwhile, clearly would like to forget all about Simandou. In October, Rio agreed to sell its Simandou rights to China’s Chinalco for up to $1.3bn if the mine is developed.

Additional reporting by Jamie Smyth, Caroline Binham, David Lynch