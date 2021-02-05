Photography by Marc Hibbert. Styling by Evens JP Mornay. Models Kerkko Sariola and Mahamadou Diaouné

Loewe cotton viscose top, £825. Ami cotton trousers, £380. Hermès calfskin and brushed palladium-plated Kelly bracelet, £510
Left: Mahamadou wears Ami blazer, £595. Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier gabardine cotton shirt, £370. Lanvin wool trousers, £795. Church’s glossed leather loafers, £460. Right: Kerkko wears Lanvin wool jacket, £2,000, wool waistcoat, £795, wool trousers, £895, and lambskin Sugar bag, £1,505. Petit Bateau cotton tank top, £17 
Prada cashmere coat, £4,550, and cotton poplin shirt, £545. Ermenegildo Zegna wool trousers, £850. Church’s leather loafers, £460. Alighieri gold-plated-bronze and freshwater-pearl necklace, £250
Dunhill linen vest, £728. Lemaire cotton blouse, £590. Lanvin wool trousers, £795. Models, Kerkko Sariola at Premium and Mahamadou Diaouné at IMG. Casting, Mathilde Curel for Julia Lange Casting. Hair, Rimi Ura at Walter Schupfer Management. Make-up, Marianne Agb. Photographer’s assistant, Etienne Oliveau. Stylist’s assistant, Thalia Duran
