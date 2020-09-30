In the first US presidential debate of 2020, substance took a backseat to crosstalk
The first presidential debate quickly turned chaotic, and JPMorgan Chase will have to pay $920m in the largest ever spoofing settlement. Plus, the FT’s Olaf Storbeck uncovers that EY was made aware of potential wrongdoing at Wirecard as far back as 2016.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump clash in ill-mannered presidential debate
EY whistleblower warned of Wirecard fraud four years before collapse
JPMorgan to pay $920m in largest-ever spoofing settlement
