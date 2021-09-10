FT Series London Design A special edition featuring Greenwich Peninsula’s new Design District, the return of 70s home classics and more © Maite de Orbe How London’s Greenwich Peninsula became a bustling Design DistrictThe south London neighbourhood has been transformed into a home for artists, makers and all manner of creativesnew What 1970s design got right — and why it deserves a comebackAs we spend more time at home, the classics of the ’70s are back to show us how to meld cosiness with glamournew Ilse Crawford: ‘People aren’t so satisfied with things that just look nice’A polymath whose sensual, immersive approach has inspired a generation to take interiors seriouslynew Electronic waste — what can designers do?Old mobile phones, laptops, tablets — as the global e-waste mountain gets higher practical solutions are requirednew See the sights at London’s Design FestivalThere are plenty of in-person events to savour this month. Here’s what to see and where to see itnew