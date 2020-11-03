To succeed, sometimes you have to assume that cards will be in the right place but, before doing that, ask yourself if you can still make the contract if they are not.

Bidding Dealer: South N/S Game — — 1S NB 2S NB 4S

West led K♥. Declarer feared that, if West held A♦, she would have three losing diamonds and a club, and sought an additional chance. With a balanced dummy, options are limited, but the fourth club might be establishable. However, whilst playing clubs, East must be kept off lead, lest she switches to a diamond.

West’s K♥ lead marks her with Q♥ and probably J♥ or 10♥ also. Utilising this knowledge, South decided on a loser-on-loser play to set up her long club without East getting a look-in. At trick 2, she led 2♣ to A♣ in dummy and laid down 9♥. East covered with J♥, so South ruffed. She crossed to dummy by playing low to 10♠, and led 8♥.

When East followed low, South pitched a low club from hand. West won and, unable to attack diamonds profitably, she led another trump. Declarer carefully won in hand, led a club to K♣ and ruffed a low club with a high trump in hand, noting the 3-3 break. Now, she could draw West’s final trump by playing low to J♠ and discard a losing diamond on the fourth club. With diamonds as they were, this was the only line to bring home the game.