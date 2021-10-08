Styled by Aylin Bayhan. Photography by Lara Angelil

Jonathan Simkhai rayon Alexia Compact rib sweater, £305, and rayon Ashton Compact rib skirt, £305. Manu Atelier Freya XX leather sandals, £385. iPhone case and phone, model’s own
© Lara Angelil

Glossier Lidstar Cream eyeshadow in Lily, £15
© Lara Angelil (2)
Chanel wool tweed jacket, £6,275, and skirt, £2,480
© Lara Angelil

© Lara Angelil

Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier wool gabardine shirt, £600. Ferragamo latex, double technical wool and transparent jersey insert trousers, £1,100. Bottega Veneta leather Point bag, £5,880
© Lara Angelil

© Lara Angelil

Givenchy silk dress, €1,790. Nodaleto viscose and leather Bulla Jones 105 shoes, €730
© Lara Angelil

Model, Iggy Jacobsen at Premier Model Management. Casting, Keva Legault. Hair, Mike O’Gorman at Saint Luke Artists. Make-up, Nicola Brittin at Saint Luke Artists using Glossier. Manicure, Chiara Ballisai at Carol Hayes Management. Photographer’s assistants, Cameron Williamson and Callum Inskip. Stylist’s assistant, Andreea Radoi. Production, Rosco Production

