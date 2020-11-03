Asia-Pacific equities gain ahead of US presidential election
Alice Woodhouse in Hong Kong
Asia-Pacific stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking a strong day on Wall Street, with attention trained on the US presidential election.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.3 per cent and the Kospi in South Korea added 0.8 per cent. Futures point to a 0.3 percent rise when Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opens later in the morning.
Japanese markets are closed for the Culture Day public holiday.
In the US on Monday, the S&P 500 closed up 1.2 per cent, steadying from its worst weekly performance since March last week. Those gains came after a strong US manufacturing report for October, which came in at its highest since 2018.
Polls compiled by the Financial Times’ election tracker suggest Joe Biden can count on at least 252 electoral college votes, while Donald Trump has 125. A candidate needs to secure 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 per cent.
New coronavirus case tally slows in Texas
Peter Wells in New York
Texas reported its smallest increase in new Covid-19 cases and deaths in about a week on Monday.
A further 3,982 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours, down from 4,111 on Sunday and compared with 4,418 on Monday last week.
It was the smallest single-day rise in new cases since the 3,793 reported on October 25.
Texas's health department has, for months, been adding older cases stemming from backlogs of commercial laboratories to its statewide total, although these are excluded from the daily figures.
Authorities revealed 420 such historical cases in Monday's report, including 280 from the region around El Paso and 136 from the area around Houston.
Authorities attributed a further 20 deaths to coronavirus, down from 53 on Sunday and compared with 10 on Monday last week.
Monday figures tend to be lower than other days of the week due to weekend delays in reporting.
The number of people currently in Texas hospitals with coronavirus rose to 5,770, up from 5,691 on Sunday. That is the highest level of hospitalisations since August 19.
News you might have missed…
France on Monday reported a record 52,518 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours and said a further 416 patients had died in hospital as the “second wave” of the pandemic in Europe put renewed pressure on the country’s hospitals.
The US Treasury department announced it plans to borrow $617bn by the end of the year, with another $1.1tn expected for the first quarter of 2021, in order to fund the government’s coronavirus relief measures.
Massachusetts will put harsher limits on gatherings and urge residents to stay home during overnight hours under a new set of coronavirus-related restrictions, after the state recorded a rise in cases and hospitalisations.
Angela Merkel called on Germans to abide by the latest "lockdown-light" restrictions that came into force on Monday, saying she hoped November would be a "turning point" in the spread of the coronavirus.
US factory activity posted its strongest month in more than two years, with demand gathering steam as the broader economy continued to recover from damage inflicted by the pandemic.
US household products maker Clorox raised its full-year guidance on the back of strong demand for disinfectant products during the coronavirus pandemic.
