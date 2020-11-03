Alice Woodhouse in Hong Kong

Asia-Pacific stocks rose on Tuesday, tracking a strong day on Wall Street, with attention trained on the US presidential election.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.3 per cent and the Kospi in South Korea added 0.8 per cent. Futures point to a 0.3 percent rise when Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opens later in the morning.

Japanese markets are closed for the Culture Day public holiday.

In the US on Monday, the S&P 500 closed up 1.2 per cent, steadying from its worst weekly performance since March last week. Those gains came after a strong US manufacturing report for October, which came in at its highest since 2018.

Polls compiled by the Financial Times’ election tracker suggest Joe Biden can count on at least 252 electoral college votes, while Donald Trump has 125. A candidate needs to secure 270 electoral college votes to win the presidency.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 per cent.