Geography class: Record carbon dioxide levels alarm scientists
Specification:
Climate change, ELSS
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
EU takes bulk of €63bn in Russian fossil fuel exports during Ukraine war
Describe the trend of the graph showing atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations
Outline the reason for the fluctuation in carbon dioxide levels throughout the year
Discuss the impact that rising temperatures are having on the planet’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
