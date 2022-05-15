Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Climate change, ELSS

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

EU takes bulk of €63bn in Russian fossil fuel exports during Ukraine war

  • Describe the trend of the graph showing atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations

  • Outline the reason for the fluctuation in carbon dioxide levels throughout the year

  • Discuss the impact that rising temperatures are having on the planet’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

