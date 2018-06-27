FT Series

Salad recipes

From pear and saffron to courgette, pistachio and apricot, there’s a salad here to suit every taste

Honey & Co’s crab and watermelon salad recipe

‘There are few things more inspiring than having a big, live crab in your kitchen’

Honey & Co’s courgette, pistachio and apricot salad recipe

It travelled back with us and is now a staple of our home and restaurant cooking alike

Recipe: Rowley Leigh’s summer salads

‘The best salads depend on editorial discretion. The fewer ingredients the better’

Recipe: Honey & Co’s warm beetroot, leek and apple salad

‘This salad makes a light and attractive starter’

Recipe: Moroccan chicken salad with fennel, cherry tomatoes and salt lemons

Till discovering this dish, I had not found a chicken salad I really liked

Honey & Co’s brown-cracked-wheat salad recipe

‘Sometimes the most memorable part of the meal will be the sides: those elements that add interest, texture and context to the meal’

Honey & Co’s pear and saffron salad recipe

A dose of sunshine colours in your food is an ideal winter antidote