FT Series Salad recipes From pear and saffron to courgette, pistachio and apricot, there’s a salad here to suit every taste Honey & Co’s crab and watermelon salad recipe ‘There are few things more inspiring than having a big, live crab in your kitchen’ Wednesday, 27 June, 2018 Honey & Co’s courgette, pistachio and apricot salad recipe It travelled back with us and is now a staple of our home and restaurant cooking alike Wednesday, 9 May, 2018 Recipe: Rowley Leigh’s summer salads ‘The best salads depend on editorial discretion. The fewer ingredients the better’ Friday, 9 June, 2017 Recipe: Honey & Co’s warm beetroot, leek and apple salad ‘This salad makes a light and attractive starter’ Wednesday, 10 January, 2018 Recipe: Moroccan chicken salad with fennel, cherry tomatoes and salt lemons Till discovering this dish, I had not found a chicken salad I really liked Friday, 24 July, 2015 Honey & Co’s brown-cracked-wheat salad recipe ‘Sometimes the most memorable part of the meal will be the sides: those elements that add interest, texture and context to the meal’ Wednesday, 12 July, 2017 Honey & Co’s pear and saffron salad recipe A dose of sunshine colours in your food is an ideal winter antidote Thursday, 31 December, 2015