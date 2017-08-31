The Brush Type 4 diesel-electric locomotive was once a workhorse of the UK rail network. In more recent times, its manufacturer Brush has performed less reliably for its owner, Melrose Industries. That does not negate the strategy of the UK group, which aims to “buy, improve, sell” engineering groups. It does show that its managers, who have a large City fan club, are fallible like any others.

Brush is the last remaining bit of FKI, which Melrose acquired in 2008. On Thursday, Melrose said Brush made just £7m in the first six months of 2017. There is no sign of a pick-up. So while there was no writedown of the £400m carrying value on this occasion, future impairments cannot be ruled out.

Brush has subverted Melrose’s motto to “buy, struggle to improve, retain”. Westinghouse bought its traction business in 2011; the remainder supplies generators and switchgear to power networks and the oil industry. Demand has contracted and capacity is misaligned. Operating profit has shrunk from a peak of £91m in 2011 to £32m last year.

The rest of FKI worked out rather better. Over the years, sales of FKI divisions have brought in a total of about £1.2bn, more than double the original £478m equity cost of the acquisition. True, that does not allow for capital invested before asset sales, but nor does it recognise the cash flows generated during ownership.

Emboldened by this record, and a steadily appreciating stock price, Melrose’s management team has moved on to bigger targets. Elster was bought for £1.8bn in 2012 and sold to Honeywell for £3.3bn three years later. Melrose is looking to repeat the trick with Nortek, bought for $2.8bn including debt a year ago. The operational turnround has been the quickest so far; revenues were flat, but better margins meant operating profit rose by half. As a result, Melrose is already searching for another big deal.

The experience of Brush shows three things. First, no amount of managerial acumen can turn back the tide of a cyclical industry. Second, setbacks in a small part of a business can still dent the share price, which fell more than 4 per cent. And finally, selling is as important as buying for a company of Melrose’s ilk. Managers and shareholders have profited well from Melrose’s strategy. But all three elements need to be executed for it to work — something to bear in mind when the next cash call comes along.

The Lex team is interested in hearing more from readers. How good a job has Melrose done with Brush and the other businesses it has bought and sought to turn round? Please tell us what you think in the comments section below.