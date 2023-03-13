Protests by Israeli reservists against a judicial overhaul have sparked alarm among the military leadership, and raised the stakes for the new government as it seeks to push through the changes.

Hundreds of reservists from across the military, including elite cyber and military intelligence units, pilots and combat medics, have in recent weeks warned they will refuse to train or carry out reserve duty if prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition presses ahead with the plans.

The threats from within one of Israel’s most important institutions have underscored the depth of the divisions over the overhaul, which has triggered mass protests, sparked alarm among allies and sent the shekel tumbling. The backlash has already included jurists, economists, former central bank chiefs and executives from the tech sector.

The opposition peaked last week when 37 of the 40 reservists in Squadron 69 — an elite unit which flies F-15 fighter jets and took part in the 2007 mission to bomb a nuclear reactor in Syria — warned their commanding officer they would not turn up for a training day as normal.

At the heart of the dispute are proposals that would sharply curb the judiciary’s powers, and give the government control over appointing judges. Officials argue the changes are needed to rein in an activist judiciary. But critics see them as a fundamental threat to Israel’s democratic checks and balances that will endanger minority protections, foster corruption and damage the economy.

The Squadron 69 reservists said they would take part in combat operations if needed, and ultimately visited their base for talks with their commanders. But news of the unease in one of Israel’s leading air force units drew an angry response from politicians in the ruling coalition.

Communications minister Shlomo Karhi said reservists refusing to report for duty could “go to hell”, while public diplomacy minister Galit Distel Atbaryan branded them “not patriots . . . Not Zionists. Not the best of our guys. Not wonderful people. Not the people of Israel.”

Herzi Halevi, Israeli chief of the general staff: ‘Refusal is a red line’ © Atef Safadi/EPA/Shutterstock

Herzi Halevi, chief of the general staff, said “refusal is a red line”. Senior officers have held meetings with reservists to de-escalate the situation.

“Certain cracks can form that will be irreparable in the future,” Halevi said. “It is unacceptable to discuss refusal. It is unacceptable to act on refusal.”

Part of the reason the F-15 squadron’s warning reverberated so widely is that the pilots are regarded as core to an institution that is central to Israeli life. While the Arab minority and ultraorthodox groups do not have to do military service, it is a rite of passage for the rest of the country’s Jewish majority. The military has long been regarded as a unifying force in a diverse society.

“The pilots are the pioneers in the military power of the [Israel Defense Forces],” said Michael Milstein, a former IDF intelligence official. “They are seen as elite, the ones who were on the front line of any conflict”.

But the reservists’ warning has also had such impact because of the role they play in Israel’s military. Following three years of military service, most men remain reservists until their 40s. In units such as Squadron 69 they make up the bulk of the manpower — even though reserve duty for pilots is voluntary.

“The real issue is not the 37 pilots of Squadron 69. The real issue is that there are many, many, many more pilots in all the other squadrons who hold the same opinion,” said Guy Poran, a former helicopter pilot who heads a group of 1,300 former air force servicemen opposed to the judicial overhaul.

“They think that if the legislation to eliminate a strong and independent supreme court passes, they would consider that Israel has stopped being a democracy . . . And that if it stopped being a democracy, they would not be able to serve.”

Israel’s military has been roiled by calls to refuse service before, such as the withdrawal from Gaza in 2005. But analysts say this disquiet is different, both in terms of its breadth and because the opposition is to the government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary rather than against a specific military activity.

“What is happening now is absolutely unique,” said Poran.

Despite the warnings from reservists, a plea from the president to abandon the proposals and 10 weeks of street protests — hundreds of thousands joined a rally on Saturday with local media estimating at least 200,000 in Tel Aviv alone — the government has so far shown little inclination to back down.

However, Milstein said that, of all the sources of pressure, the protests from reservists were the most significant. “If anything is going to cause a change of plan, it will be this,” he said.

“Right now, the protests are only symbolic. But if things continue, of course they will also have a practical impact.”