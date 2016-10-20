Matteo Renzi defends Italy’s budget plan

A defiant Matteo Renzi defended Italy’s latest budget plan amid growing signs of a stand-off with Brussels, which will have to decide whether to reject the document for possibly breaching EU fiscal rules.

Speaking to reporters in Washington before travelling to Brussels for an EU summit beginning on Thursday, the prime minister used blunt language as he dared the European Commission to challenge his 2017 budget proposal, which was published this week.

“We did a very serious budget, with a deficit ratio of 2.3 per cent and as usual anonymous spokespeople say the EU is perplexed and will reject it,” said Mr Renzi.

“What will Brussels say ‘no’ to? Money for Amatrice [the town devastated by August’s earthquake]? Money for schools? Two billion more for healthcare? Well, they should tell us,” he added.

The prime minister went on to say that the EU should instead punish member states for failing to welcome refugees under the EU relocation programme.

The commission has not commented on the fiscal blueprint, beyond saying that it is studying the details. It has until next week to decide whether to challenge the document.

With the Italian prime minister set to meet Jean-Claude Juncker, commission president, and other EU leaders later on Thursday, Mr Renzi’s proposal has clearly left Brussels with a dilemma.

The issue is that although Italy’s budget deficit remains well below the headline target of 3 per cent of gross domestic product, it does not abide by several other key commitments under EU fiscal guidelines.

While on a technical level the EU would find it almost impossible not to challenge Rome’s fiscal blueprint, on a political level there is a desire not to damage Mr Renzi’s chances of prevailing in the December referendum on constitutional reform. The fear is that a No vote could plunge Italy back into a period of instability and embolden the country’s growing Eurosceptic parties.

“The European Commission is really at the limit of what they can do regarding additional policy flexibility within the existing rules, so the conversation is really problematic,” said Mujtaba Rahman, managing director at Eurasia Group. “But the political dynamics in Italy and the upcoming referendum … means this is a really big headache for the commission and Berlin to resolve.”

The commission granted Italy unprecedented budget flexibility in 2016, including permission to discount costs arising from economic reforms and from the migration crisis from its deficit calculations.

Pierre Moscovici, EU economy commissioner, justified the leeway on the basis that Rome committed to meeting agreed budget targets for 2017. But Mr Renzi has now decided to scrap these by raising the deficit target from an expected 1.8 per cent to 2.3 per cent.

In addition, a country with a debt mountain as large as Italy’s would normally be expected to make an “annual fiscal adjustment” to improve its structural balance equivalent to at least 0.6 percentage points of gross domestic product, with some margin of manoeuvre around this figure.

But rather than an improvement, Mr Renzi’s budget will lead to a deterioration in the structural balance by 0.4 percentage points.

Italian officials say they are in “technical” talks with the EU to explain that this is entirely due to costs related to “exceptional circumstances” including earthquake reconstruction and the cost of the migration crisis. But even in Rome there is uncertainty about whether this will be accepted.

“We respect the rules even when we don’t agree with them, but we are on the limit,” said a senior Italian official. “If they tell us it’s not OK we will have to decide whether to maintain our position or make changes,” the official added.

Brussels has a very tight timetable to raise objections about Italy’s budget plans. The commission has until the end of next week to decide whether to adopt a negative opinion on the budget — which would be an unprecedented step. If it was tilting in that direction, it would have to request formal consultations with Rome by Monday.

The commission could also take issue with some of the contents of the budget. The main sticking points would likely be over the revenue raisers in the fiscal blueprint, which include a voluntary disclosure scheme and the closure of Equitalia, Italy’s tax collection agency.