Spain’s biggest bank is trying to poach top Credit Suisse bankers. Rishi Sunak has to calm nerves on multiple fronts. And British therapists have mixed emotions about the expansion of a big US online therapy company. Plus, American dollar stores are adapting to an era when things cost a lot more than a dollar. I’m Marc Filippino and here’s the news you need to start your day.

Swiss banking giant UBS is in the process of integrating its rival Credit Suisse. And that tricky merger process is an opportunity for other banks to poach Credit Suisse bankers. FT sources say Spain’s top bank, Santander, held talks with Credit Suisse veteran David Hermer. Hermer is currently head of equity and debt capital markets and he’s been with Credit Suisse since 1994. Sources said Santander wants to hire dealmakers and junior employees to try and boost its investment banking presence in the EU and the US.

Today, British prime minister Rishi Sunak will try and win back British business. He’s holding the first of several summits with corporate leaders and it’s part of the Conservative party’s effort to repair damage done by Brexit and fend off Labour party efforts to brand itself as more business-friendly. Sunak’s on damage control on the political front, too. His deputy, Dominic Raab, resigned on Friday. An independent report confirmed allegations that Raab had bullied civil servants. Raab denied the claims. The FT’s George Parker says this is the latest headache for a prime minister who promised transparency, accountability and integrity when he took office last autumn.

George Parker

So some eyebrows were raised by the appointment of his first cabinet, which including three ministers around whom a number of allegations were swirling at the time. And subsequent to that, Nadhim Zahawi, the former chancellor, had to quit the cabinet because of problems over his tax affairs. Gavin Williamson, another cabinet minister, had to resign over allegations of bullying. And now the deputy prime minister has had to resign again after allegations of bullying were upheld by this independent inquiry. So it doesn’t look great for the judgment of Rishi Sunak. I think most people would say that Rishi Sunak is determined to lead a completely different government in terms of its character from the chaotic one led by Boris Johnson. And to be fair to Rishi Sunak, these allegations have led to ministers being dismissed or them resigning. But nevertheless, you know, it’s a reminder of the general view that this government may be is, has lost its bearings after nearly 13 years in power.

OK. So, George, what did Sunak do to right the ship at the moment and calm things down? And what does this mean for the UK general election that’s coming up next year?

George Parker

Well, he’s moved quickly to replace Dominic Raab as deputy prime minister, someone like Oliver Dowden, who’s a sort of fairly dry technocratic character, has become the deputy prime minister. Look, I mean, I think in the end the election will be judged on whether Rishi Sunak does some work to repair the damage that the British economy suffered as a result of Covid, Brexit as well, the war in Ukraine. And, you know, those are the things ultimately that decide how people vote. But I think allied to that, he needs to get over this very quickly because the one thing that the voters don’t want to see is a prime minister whose time is consumed by reading reports about ministers bullying officials rather than doing the day job of trying to sort out the economy and Britain’s rather ropey public services.

George Parker is the FT’s political editor.

Anywhere you go in the US, you’ll find a dollar store. They’ve long been a go-to for lower income Americans searching for cheap, dry goods and toiletries and stationery items. But recently, inflation has driven more middle-income consumers into their stores. And the FT’s Alexandra White reports two big chains, Dollar General and Dollar Tree, have invested a lot of money installing freezers and coolers.

Alexandra White

Prices for food cost a lot more than they did a year ago. And more people are turning to these locations for food as they have slowly expanded more into the grocery arena. Dollar General last year, they offered produce in about 3,000 stores and this year they’re going to push that to selling produce in 8,000 of their stores. So they’re really looking at ways to attract consumers and potentially a different kind of consumer, more middle-income consumer who wouldn’t necessarily think about shopping at a dollar store. But when they have all of these essentials there for them, which is what consumers are spending on right now, then that’s where they’re going to gravitate to.

So essentially, it sounds like more middle-income consumers have to search for bargains. And if they see that they can buy essentials like food at a dollar store, they’re gonna go there.

Alexandra White

Right, yeah. So dollar stores aren’t necessarily trying to become grocery stores because grocery stores have a lower profit margin. But they do want to expand into food because they’re using it to get people in the door. And their hope is that they can get people to spend money on groceries, on food, but also to spend money on some of their discretionary products, like household goods, like apparel, which has a higher profit margin.

So these two big chains, Dollar Tree and Dollar General, are increasing their capital spending, so investment in their own stores. Now, if you look over at Walmart, the other big bargain retailer, their capital spending is flat. Alexandra, why are the dollar stores spending so much more on upgrading their own stores?

Alexandra White

They’re making these necessary investments because they’re growing and because it’s a unique business model. I mean, Walmart can sort of meet customers online as well, or people are more likely to go drive long distances to go to a Walmart. But Dollar General and Dollar Tree, they’re all built around convenience. So they have to make sure that they have a large footprint. And I guess now they have to remodel the stores so that they fit into the company’s strategy.

That’s the FT’s Alexandra White.

In the US, online therapy has taken off, especially since the pandemic and all the demand for virtual mental health support during the pandemic. One of the biggest sites is betterhelp.com. It’s owned by a $4bn publicly listed company called Teladoc Health, which is now bringing BetterHelp to the UK. But therapists there have mixed emotions about the site. To find out more, I’m joined by the FT’s Ian Johnston. Hey, Ian.

Ian Johnston

Hi there.

So Ian, as you report, BetterHelp has recruited about a thousand therapists in the UK. What’s the appeal?

Ian Johnston

I think it’s a really different way of working. They’ve got much more flexibility. They can choose their hours. It’s also luring people in with quite big bonuses. Some of those people I’ve spoken to were offered $1,000 bonuses to sign up and then they are told that they can make up to $100,000 per year. But that didn’t turn out to be the case for many of them.

OK. So that’s one of the big concerns you heard when you were reporting. Why were many therapists in the UK not able to make that level of income?

Ian Johnston

The £100,000 a year would obviously be by working up to 40 plus hours on the platform. And the prospect of doing that would mean that you’re seeing 30 to 40 clients a week every week of the year without any break. That is very difficult for therapists, whether it’s reaching burnout and it just presents an unrealistic model for those people that it’s recruiting. And then on the other side of the coin, really, the clients could end up seeing therapists who are burned out, who are not suitable for them. There’s a sense that this is perhaps going to lead to worse quality care and a situation where as a client, you’re not being able to see people that are equipped or supported to meet your needs.

Are there other concerns besides working conditions and pay?

Ian Johnston

Some of the other concerns are related to how BetterHelp is selling itself. BetterHelp is telling people that all therapists are licensed and accredited. That didn’t turn out to be the case with the UK therapists because in the UK there’s no such thing as a licensed therapist. We don’t have the same system as the US. The issue with this obviously is that BetterHelp is offering something that doesn’t quite align with the service that it advertises. Another thing they’re worried about is client safety. There’s no support staff for these therapists in the UK. They have to wait for the US support team to wake up to connect to them. And there is also no real way of them being able to contact their clients but through the platform. They have to reach out, they have to get an emergency contact number. So there are those sort of client safety concerns as well.

What does BetterHelp have to say about this? Have they responded at all?

Ian Johnston

BetterHelp has said that it has got a rigorous employment process and that for those who need support, therapists who need support, they have an online community forum with other veteran therapists offering tips and education. They said that they got back to people within 48 hours and that they will provide clients’ contact details to therapists in the event of emergencies.

OK. So, Ian, what’s your big takeaway from all this reporting?

Ian Johnston

I think it’s a case of this company that’s growing exceptionally fast, that’s providing a gig economy model to an industry where you’re dealing with vulnerable people. And it feels like, from the therapists I’ve spoken to, there is a prioritising of growth over quality of care. Also with this expansion to the UK, as the licensing situation shows, there has not really been that understanding of the UK market.

Ian Johnston is a technology reporter for the FT. Thanks, Ian.

Ian Johnston

Thank you.

