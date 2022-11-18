19 buys to put you in a spin
Ralph Lauren Home Peyton dinner plate, £55
Burberry acetate sunglasses, £240
JW Anderson wool-mix knit vest, £360
Loewe viscose Hoop leggings, £1,500
Rui nylon open-knit top, £381, farfetch.com
Bottega Veneta knotted leather mini beaded tote, £2,930, net-a-porter.com
Mesut Öztürk stoneware Arch stool, €1,650, 1stdibs.com
Chanel Calligraphie de Chanel eyeliner, £27
Paco Rabanne brass and plastic disc minidress, £2,380, farfetch.com
Lara Bohinc bronze and bouclé fabric Kissing armchair, €9,230, 1stdibs.com
Ladies & Gentlemen Studio aluminium, brass and steel Float Circle light, €5,280, 1stdibs.com
Hermès walnut and leather Métiers storage chest, £11,820
Jenny Sweetnam Fairtrade gold and diamond Silent Diamond Knott ring, £1,250
Coperni cotton embellished miniskirt, €750, cettire.com
Spinelli Kilcollin gold, silver and diamond rings, £2,610, modesens.com
Magis plastic rocking chair, £465, madeindesign.co.uk
Louis Vuitton leather and resin Artycapucines MM bag by Daniel Buren, £7,550
Alaïa perforated brass earrings, €590
Brunello Cucinelli walnut engraved globe, £1,440, matchesfashion.com
