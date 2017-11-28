Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback or Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

A Taiwanese political activist has been sentenced to five years in prison by a Chinese court on charges of inciting subversion of state power.

Lee Ming-che, who worked at a college in Taipei and kept regular contact with civil society activists in China via social media platforms, has been held by Chinese authorities since travelling to Guangdong on March 19.

Mr Lee, a previously little-known human rights activist in Taiwan, pleaded guilty to the charges in September in a trial that was broadcast in China.

Mr Lee’s supporters say his confession was “forced” by Chinese authorities. Taiwan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Chiu E-ling said his interactions with Chinese activists were limited to the discussion of history and Taiwanese democracy.

The “heavy punishment” handed down by the courts would have a chilling effect on Taiwanese activists, she told the Financial Times in Taipei.

The sentencing on Tuesday comes amid a broader squeeze on Taipei by Beijing. China has frozen official communications with Taiwan since the Democratic Progressive Party took power last year, replacing the more China-friendly Nationalist party, or Kuomintang.

Groups in Taiwan and internationally have criticised China’s handling of Mr Lee, labelling his detainment and trial as a breach of human rights.

His wife, Lee Ching-yu, who travelled from Taipei to Yueyang, Hunan Province for the sentencing on Tuesday, has been outspoken against Beijing’s treatment of her husband and has lobbied lawmakers in the US and Europe for support.