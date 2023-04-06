Ukraine's other battleground: the economy
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
Gideon talks to Hlib Vyshlinsky, director of Ukraine's Centre for Economic Strategy, about keeping Ukraine's economy alive while the war goes on. Despite a shortage of cash and labour, efforts are under way to try to build a more dynamic and transparent economy when the fighting is over.
Clips: CTV, Sky
The breaking and making of Ukraine
Saving Ukraine’s economy: the grain giant fighting for survival
Ukraine clinches $15.6bn IMF loan
Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments