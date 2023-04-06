Gideon talks to Hlib Vyshlinsky, director of Ukraine's Centre for Economic Strategy, about keeping Ukraine's economy alive while the war goes on. Despite a shortage of cash and labour, efforts are under way to try to build a more dynamic and transparent economy when the fighting is over.

Clips: CTV, Sky

More on this topic:

The breaking and making of Ukraine

Saving Ukraine’s economy: the grain giant fighting for survival

Ukraine clinches $15.6bn IMF loan

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com