FT Money editor Claer Barrett on the investment case for using reusable coffee cups - how they can save you money as well as saving the planet. Plus, Claer and Moneybox present Paul Lewis get to grips with the new Scottish income tax bands. And finally, the show ends with guests discussing how much risk accident victims should be expected to take when investing their compensation funds.

