Gideon and his team review 2021
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
So how bad was 2021? And what, if anything, do we have to look forward to in the new year?
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/03234d8d-0548-4e84-b7c9-5ed87b2b7a57
Welcome to The Rachman Review with Gideon Rachman, chief foreign affairs commentator of the Financial Times.
For the last podcast of 2021 and to review the year, Gideon joined by his FT colleagues Martin Wolf and Gillian Tett.
We’re coming to the end of a tumultuous year, which began with the unprecedented storming of the US capitol by supporters of Donald Trump. And which ends with a pandemic still raging, inflation on the rise and Vladimir Putin threatening to invade Ukraine.
Audio: BBC, ABC News
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Rachman Review when a new story is published