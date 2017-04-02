Small-cap telecoms investors seek returns near, here or far

Telecommunications companies have gone through the cycle of offshoring, nearshoring and, as is the trend, onshoring work in areas such as technical development and, much to the chagrin of their users, customer services. Vodafone is the latest to bring call-centre work back from locations as far afield as South Africa to its UK home market.

The near, here or far approach can also be valuable to investors in the smaller end of the market, with companies offering exposure to onshore, offshore and near-shore telecoms assets.

KCom

“Go to Hull,” sounds like a malapropism but that’s what Matt Hancock, the digital and culture minister, told attendees at a broadband conference last year. His point was that KCom, the incumbent operator in the only UK city where BT is not present, has invested in the sort of full fibre networks the government wants seeded across the country.

KCom, formerly known as Kingston Communications and famed for its cream-coloured phone boxes, has built its fibre-to-the-premise network to pass 60,000 homes in east Yorkshire, with almost half of citizens and businesses having upgraded. It is set to launch a TV service delivered over the fibre this year, consigning the set-top box to history.

Work on the roll-out has sped up since it sold its national network to CityFibre in 2015 for £90m and it has started to spend the money. First-half results issued in November showed a 33 per cent drop in pre-tax profit to £16m, while net cash switched to a £5m outflow from a £36m inflow a year earlier.

KCom is holding the line with a view to another reshaping. Its unit that sells services to small- and medium-sized companies — which accounts for about a third of KCom’s revenue — will not receive any of the proceeds from the CityFibre deal and is a clear candidate for a sale to a rival in the future.

Zegona Communications

Not many telecoms companies take their lead from the industrial sector but Zegona plots its strategy based on that of Melrose. It hunts for unloved assets and sets about turning them round, with a view to selling them on at a hefty profit and moving on to the next deal.

The company bagged its first asset in the form of Asturian business Telecable 18 months ago. It has set about slashing unproductive costs while investing in growth drivers, such as the rights to La Liga football where local team Sporting Gijón play. The model appears to have paid off with Euskaltel, a larger Basque cable company, opening talks to buy or merge with Telecable this month. Zegona is understood to be pragmatic but also of the view it is only part way through its makeover of Telecable so it may be more valuable to hold on.

Zegona has guided towards revenue growth of up to 4 per cent and a double-digit rise in free cash flow with full-year results due next week. In the first half, it posted revenue of €69m and a €4.5m pre-tax loss due to financing costs.

Zegona’s shopping list runs to 180 European telecoms assets — crumbs missed by larger consolidators — that it believes it could sharpen up.

Manx Telecom

The Isle of Man has often been used as a test bed for telecoms networks. It was the site for Europe’s first 3G network back in 2004. Manx Telecom, once part of O2 but now listed, has ambitions beyond the Irish Sea and has, in recent years, been stretching beyond its borders. It sells a SIM card called Chameleon that roams across all the UK networks to find the strongest signal, which is the sort of notion the government wanted to foist on the homegrown networks before the last election.

In December it won a landmark deal to provide roaming services to China Unicom, one of the world’s largest telecoms companies, to sell SIM cards to Chinese tourists and expatriates living in the UK. That is the sort of deal one of the larger networks would normally have been expected to win.

Manx is popular with investors impressed by its 6 per cent dividend yield but growth has been static of late. Revenue in 2016 rose a modest 1.5 per cent to £81m while pre-tax profit was flat at £16m. The company launched a transformation programme that left a £4.3m dent in its earnings last year but is expected to lower its annual expenditure by about £3m with the benefits kicking in next year.