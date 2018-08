Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In our third episode, we visit the town of Wigan in the north-west of England to speak to its Labour MP. We discuss what should be done to help boost Britain’s provincial towns, why the party is falling out of touch with its heartland supporters and whether Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership approach is too divisive. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar.