German prosecutors confirm investigation into VW chief

German prosecutors have confirmed they are investigating Matthias Müller, the chief executive of Volkswagen, over alleged market manipulation relating to the diesel emissions scandal.

This is the first time Mr Müller, installed after Martin Winterkorn stepped down, has been targeted in a probe related to the 2015 scandal in which VW installed illegal software to bypass emissions tests in up to 11m cars.

The investigation relates to whether top executives should have informed investors earlier about the test-cheating software.

VW admitted the cheating to US regulators on September 3, 2015, but knowledge of the scandal became public only on September 18 when the regulators issued a “notice of violation” that mentioned a possible fine of €18bn.

Investigators in Braunschweig, near VW’s Wolfsburg headquarters, have been conducting a market manipulation probe that includes Mr Winterkorn and Hans-Dieter Pötsch, the chairman and former finance chief.

The latest case is essentially identical except that it centres on Porsche SE, the Stuttgart-headquartered parent company of VW, which is listed separately.

Mr Müller was a board member of Porsche SE, in charge of strategy and corporate development, from 2010 to 2015. He also was chief executive of Porsche AG, the sports car maker owned by VW.

Prosecutors in Stuttgart said the probe was opened in February and is still in a preliminary stage. “Listed companies have an obligation to publish information immediately . . . if it is likely to have a significant impact on the market price of securities,” they said on Wednesday.

The probe was opened after BaFin, the German securities regulator, filed a criminal complaint against Porsche SE last summer.

Porsche SE said in a statement it considered the allegations “unfounded” and that it had properly fulfilled its disclosure obligations.

Volkswagen confirmed on Wednesday it had received a questionnaire from Stuttgart prosecutors last year, completed it and returned it but had received no response. When word of the investigation was leaked to German media last week, it was news to the carmaker.

A person close to VW said the only surprise was why this took so long. “I expected it last year,” this person said.

When VW was defending itself against the case in Braunschweig, it said that when executives learned of the cheating they did not fully grasp the extent of the scandal or the magnitude of the possible fines involved.

In March 2016, VW maintained that until the Environmental Protection Agency issued its violation notice, the possible fine was assumed to be “in a two-digit or lower three-digit million” range — not material for a company with more than €200bn in revenue.

An internal memo written on November 5, 2014, detailing a US problem of cars with excessive emissions in “off-cycle, real world driving” anticipated a recall cost of just €20m.



The carmaker has since set aside almost €23bn for penalties, recalls and car buybacks. Shares of VW and Porsche SE remain below where they traded in September 2015.