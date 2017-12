Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Susan Fowler's blog post about sexual harassment at Uber set off a chain reaction that has changed company culture in Silicon Valley and beyond. Lionel Barber talks to the FT's Leslie Hook and Brooke Masters about the repercussions of her decision to go public with her allegations, and why the FT has chosen her as its Person of the Year.

