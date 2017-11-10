FT Series

London Culture Guide 2018

Shazia Mirza on comedy after Brexit

‘The debate is like a brawl between London and the rest of the country’

The fight to save London’s live music scene

Many of the city’s grassroots venues have closed. Can the decline be halted?

The fight for the art and soul of south-east London

Culture has transformed Peckham. Can it also counter the effects of gentrification?

How canine culture became cool in the capital

Dogs welcome: the places to go with your pet

Eating out: the best seat in the house is at the bar

The pick of London’s restaurant counters

Londoners’ views

Life-long Londoners pick what they love most about their city

Cultural calendar: arts and entertainment in 2018

From rooftop saunas and supper clubs to Leonard Bernstein’s centenary

