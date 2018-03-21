Some of the world’s biggest commodities traders have warned that the shipping industry is ill-prepared for sweeping environmental regulations that take effect in 2020.

Fuel oil — a heavy and dirty source of energy used to power cargo vessels — faces stricter global rules on sulphur emissions in two years’ time.

Ben Luckock, co-head of group market risk at independent trader Trafigura, said: “The days of people wondering whether this change would occur are gone. In the last three or six months people are taking it very seriously.”

“Do I think that the market is perfectly prepared for this change? Absolutely not,” said Mr Luckock, speaking on a panel at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne.

The new International Maritime Organisation specifications will require ships to burn fuels with a lower sulphur content or be fitted with “scrubbers”, devices that remove dirtier particulates from industrial exhaust streams.

Fellow panellist Franco Magnani, chief executive of Eni Trading and Shipping, said it was unknown how many vessels would be upgraded and refitted with scrubbers.

“What is really unclear to me is the position of the shipping industry. There is a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “It is still unclear how many [shippers] will adopt scrubbers or switch to gas oil [a type of diesel].”

Research by SEB, the Nordic financial services group, said only 2,000 of the 18,000 vessels that carried crude, dry cargo and other container ships would have scrubbers installed by 2020. Together they consume close to 4m barrels a day of what is known in the industry as “high sulphur fuel oil”.

Another panellist Lourdes Rodriguez, executive director of trading at Repsol, said as there was a consensus for widespread compliance with the new rules, a shift to higher quality oil products was inevitable.

“What I’m sure, is that for the first two years [after 2020] the solution is going to be gas oil . . . Time is not enough to have a different solution,” she said.

The SEB research backed this thinking. Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst, said in the report: “Global shipowners do not want to install scrubbers. They wish to be fuel compliant.”

SEB believes demand for high sulphur fuel oil could fall to 400,000 b/d in 2020, which would boost prices for alternatives and refining margins related to these lighter sources of energy.

“Ripple effects of this development will probably be felt across the whole oil product sector and further impact pricing of different crude slates,” said Mr Schieldrop.

The 2020 high sulphur fuel oil to gas oil price spread traded at $220/tonne on a forward basis in the early autumn of 2017. It blew out to as much as $350 at the start of 2018 and SEB expects a further widening to $450.