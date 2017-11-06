Opinion today: The four stages of Brexit

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Theresa May has defined Brexit in three acts. First, the Lancaster House speech in January confirmed that the UK’s departure from the EU meant leaving both the single market and the customs union. Second, the letter triggering Article 50 in March said the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice would end. Third, the Florence speech in September said there would be a stand-still transition for a couple of years while the UK gets its act together.

Those who complain there has been no direction from Britain have not been paying attention. But is this blueprint for Brexit the right one? Wolfgang Münchau argues in his column that the fourth stage of Brexit — defining the long-term partnership between the UK and the EU — is going to be the hardest. Assuming the nod is given at December’s crucial EU summit to move talks on from divorce to trade (Wolfgang thinks it will), he says it will soon become apparent there will be no such thing as fabled Canada+ arrangement often mentioned in London.

The EU has been clear from the start of Brexit that the UK is either in or it is out. The idea of a Switzerland-esque option will not be on offer, says Wolfgang. So the UK has to choose a much looser model just the same as Canada — or join the European Economic Area and go for the Norway option. This will protect the UK’s immediate economic interests but not restrict the promised new freedoms and opportunities of the UK’s departure from the bloc. For practical reasons in Westminster, a soft Brexit with a soft landing is more palatable. But for political reasons, a hard Brexit with a soft landing still remains the most likely outcome.

Support more thinkers, not only the tinkerers — letter from Simon Roberts:

“The mantra “move fast and break things” appears to motivate the leadership and delivery teams of even the most slothful companies far beyond Silicon Valley. When research becomes a tool for rapid, iterative, continual improvement, not an activity committed to open-ended exploration and unconstrained thinking, it is unlikely to lead to the sort of breakthroughs in technology, products or strategic outlook that successful companies (and productive economies) depend on. Investment in R&D needs to be accompanied by a willingness to support thinkers, not just tinkerers.”

Comment from Ja on House of Commons crumbles amid a culture of decay:

“You cannot reform the parliament unless you change the way the country works. The current system is centralized, the national government decides and controls nearly everything. Civilized government works from the local level as most important and to which most taxes should be paid: municipality — counties should set their own tax rates and expenditures. Central government should domestically just set minimum standards and control them and look after internal and external defense and foreign affairs. National tax should be low to pay for just those activities. That way people will be closer to decisions that concern their daily lives.”

Biological computer is the biggest mystery of all — letter from Aron Miodownik:

“Games such as chess and Go closely resemble the atomic world (System A), which is subject to the immutable laws of physics and chemistry. Biological life (System B) is built on a completely different set of mechanisms: RNA, DNA, gene regulation, viral-bacterial interplay and ecosystem behaviour, which are in constant flux. Chess rules do not evolve; white queens do not marry black bishops, nor do pawns rise up against their knights. We need to spend more resources trying to unravel the mysteries of the biological computers we call life, which is the riskiest endeavour of them all.”

