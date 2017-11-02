BT’s Gavin Patterson puts his value on the line

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

When you realise how much something is costing you, sometimes you wonder if you can do without it. That skinny latte seems less essential when you discover it is part of a £2,000-a-year caffeine habit. That gym membership becomes a lot less vital — as do you — when you find the net gain for your pain is minus £1,200 a year. And those returning to the sofa are now ditching their TV subscriptions for the much same reason — judging by BT Group’s half-year results.

In the second quarter, its TV service added only a net 7,000 customers, compared with 63,000 a year ago, after users were told they would have to pay extra for it from August. But with the sports rights for its football output working out at £700m a year — and being one reason for a 4 per cent fall in adjusted quarterly earnings to £1.8bn — some wonder if chief executive Gavin Patterson might do without it, as well. He suggests not, citing BT TV’s 1.8m customer base and importance in maintaining a “quad-play” offering, alongside broadband, fixed line and mobile telecoms.

However, if this is not a cost he can do without, there are others he will need to do something about: pensions and dividends.

BT’s pension deficit stands at £7.7bn — down a little since June, but needing to be cut significantly to avoid costly top-up payments. Closing the expensive defined benefit scheme to new accruals, and having members use a defined contribution scheme in future, has been mooted. Putting BT assets into the DB scheme, to cut the deficit, is another possibility. Switching some members to lower inflation increases will be put to a court hearing next month. UBS reckons these last two measures, plus a Tesco-style change to mortality assumptions, could cut the deficit by £4bn and add 40p to the BT share price.

If he is to do without pension top-up costs, though, Mr Patterson will need to conclude negotiations with unions and trustees quickly.

BT’s dividend promises have already been cut — from 10 per cent a year to “progressive” rises. But Mr Patterson will feel the cost of these more acutely if the headroom he has to meet the payouts keeps decreasing. Higher capital expenditure cut free cash flow by 23 per cent to £689m in the last quarter, and BT must commit further billions to fibre network investment, TV rights auctions and those pensions.

Mr Patterson must therefore hope that shareholders don’t become worried about the dividend — and ask if he is a cost they could do without.

His pay was actually cut by £4m this year after an Italian accounting scandal hit BT’s finances. But the management failing and restructuring has cost the group reputationally. So, too, has Mr Patterson’s combative approach to regulatory demands for a separation of BT’s Openreach infrastructure.

New chairman Jan du Plessis has expressed his support. But as a veteran of miner Rio Tinto — where cuts included one chief executive — he is perhaps not unlike a thrifty TV viewer: willing to pull the plug, if necessary.

