UK Labour MPs appear set to reject Boris Johnson’s push for a snap election and US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin moves to return Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to private ownership. Plus, WeWork expects to be valued at less than half of the $47bn figure reached in its last round of funding from Japan’s SoftBank and news that the US and China will resume trade negotiations sent Wall Street equities higher on Thursday. Also, the FT’s Shanghai correspondent, Tom Hancock, explains why China’s tech groups, including Alibaba, have poured money into physical retail and how that bet worked out for them.

