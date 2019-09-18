Joo Yang once hid underground in a tiny bunker made for storing kimchi, Korean fermented cabbage, as she evaded detection before fleeing across the North Korean border to China. Years later, as she built a new life in Seoul, speaking in public about her experiences and helping other defectors share their own stories became a way to support herself and shed light on life in the communist country.

But multiple defectors and human rights activists have told the Financial Times that paid speaking opportunities for North Korean escapers — including media appearances and public lectures at universities and military bases — have disappeared over the past two years while President Moon Jae-in has sought rapprochement with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The allegations raise questions over whether Mr Moon’s policy of engagement with Mr Kim to abandon nuclear weapons has also included efforts to silence critics and shift public focus from problems such as human rights abuses in North Korea.

A government spokesperson said South Korea “guaranteed press freedom” and officials had not made any requests to media, universities or other public institutions related to North Korean issues.

Critics dispute this claim.

Suzanne Scholte, chair of North Korea Freedom Coalition, a US-based non-government organisation, said the change in approach was “definitely coming from the government”.

“It is having a chilling effect, not only on our awareness and understanding of North Korea, but it is also really painful and economically devastating to the defectors,” she added.

North Korean voices are missing

Ahn Chan-il, a Seoul-based defector, researcher and commentator on North Korea, believes that from early 2018 — ahead of a flurry of summitry between Mr Moon and Mr Kim — he was “permanently struck from the list” of guest contributors with most state-backed media.

“I used to be on [state-linked television news] almost every day, but suddenly since March [2018], they stopped calling me,” Mr Ahn said. “I don’t know exactly what has happened but the [presidential] Blue House might have put pressure on those broadcasters, or the broadcasters became too loyal to the government.”

Ms Yang, who had run a small consultancy helping other escapers find paid speaking opportunities, is one of several defectors to allege that officials requested that North Koreans not speak publicly about human rights and instead focus on “good things” about North Korea. She called time on her consultancy last December after a contract with a state-linked organisation was cut short.

Several North Koreans and academics say they have also been directed by officials and media executives to use the formal title of “chairman” when talking publicly about Mr Kim. For North Koreans who risked their lives to escape and still have family in the country, the request is highly offensive.

“He’s a murderer. He’s not a ‘Mr Kim’,” said Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector and now a US-based author and human rights activist.

Senior reporters with two state-backed news organisations contacted by the FT said there were no editorial directives to reject commentators critical of the Kim regime or promote Mr Moon’s policy of engagement.

Getting information into North Korea is harder

The complaints come as hopes rise that Donald Trump, the US president, will restart talks with Mr Kim — even though some experts warn that the overtures to the North Korean leader have yielded little.

Human rights organisations say Mr Moon’s government has also cracked down on groups who try to counter Pyongyang’s propagandists by sending factual information and cultural content into North Korea.

South Korean officials said the government had asked organisations to stop distribution of information but insisted that the move was in accordance with the 2018 Panmunjom Declaration. The agreement, signed by Mr Kim and Mr Moon, included a pledge to “stop all hostile acts” including loudspeaker broadcasting and distribution of leaflets along the border area.

Activists have floated balloons carrying information leaflets and short wave radios into North Korea for years. Ms Scholte said enforcement of the new policy was “very disturbing and continues to be a problem”.

“The people doing balloon launches are doing them secretly at night, because they know they will be stopped [by police],” she said.

Another North Korean defector, who spoke to the FT on the condition of anonymity, said he worked with South Korea’s defence ministry on radio broadcasts targeting North Korean soldiers near the border area for three years “mainly discussing North Korea media’s incorrect reports”. But he says his role was discontinued in early 2018. Losing the work was particularly galling, he adds, because he was inspired to defect in 2009 after listening to similar illegal foreign media broadcasts for years.

“My experience of listening to radio in North Korea changed my life. Because North Koreans are not able to get access to outside information, the current [South Korean] government is stopping North Koreans from having opportunities to change their lives,” the defector said.

Thae Yong Ho, a former deputy ambassador to the UK, who in 2016 became the highest-ranking North Korean diplomat to defect to South Korea, said disseminating information to younger North Koreans was “very important” in spurring people to reject the state’s ideological control and authoritarian rule.

However John Delury, a North Korea expert at Yonsei University in Seoul, said Mr Moon’s strategy of engagement with the Kim regime would also serve to improve human rights and see the spreading of information and personal interactions via family reunions between North and South Koreans and through economic co-operation.

Still, Ms Park, the author and activist, urged the international community to “accelerate” all efforts to get outside information into North Korea.

“This de-brainwashing began a long time ago . . . Do we want to help them? Or do we want to crush their dreams by helping the dictator out?”

Surge of information smuggling via China With the South Korean-based efforts to both expose North Korean human rights issues and educate people inside North Korea about the outside world now under pressure, some international organisations are stepping up their activities via China. The Human Rights Foundation, a New York-based non-governmental organisation, claims to have smuggled about 100,000 data storage devices into North Korea via China over the past three years. It sends donated USB flash drives and SD cards loaded with entertainment programmes like movies and soap operas into the country. They also often include news clippings and broadcasts, testimonials from defectors, and political material such as translations of books about the fall of the Soviet Union and the Arab Spring. The organisation estimates that each device reaches about 10 people, implying the material has been seen by as many as 1.3m North Koreans, or one in every 20 people in the country. “Information is key to liberating the minds of the North Korean people,” said Alex Gladstein, chief strategy officer of HRF.