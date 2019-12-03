Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Trump administration is on a tariff blitz, proposing levies on goods from France, the EU, Brazil and Argentina. In the UK, the Conservative party braces for what could be the most perilous week of the election campaign, and Sweden backs away from negative rates despite a weakening economy.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.