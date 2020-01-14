Boris Johnson has given his blessing to the idea of crowdfunding up to £500,000 to allow Big Ben to chime on the night of January 31 when the UK leaves the EU.

The prime minister stopped short of authorising public expenditure on the idea — floated by the Daily Telegraph newspaper — but said some sort of public fund-raising could be possible.

“We’re working up a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong, because there are some people who want to,” Mr Johnson told the BBC. “All that is expensive, so we’re looking at whether the public can fund it.”

Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker, struck a more cautious note, saying: “You are talking about £50,000 a bong. We also have to bear in mind that the only people who will hear it will be those who live near or are visiting Westminster.”

Downing Street said there would be state-sponsored celebrations for Brexit Day and that the full details would be revealed in due course.

The House of Commons authorities believe it would cost £320,000-£500,000 to ring the bell, which has been silenced since 2017 to allow the refurbishment of Elizabeth Tower in which it is housed.

An attempt by MPs to get the bell-ringing enshrined in law was dismissed last week when an amendment was rejected by the Speaker. The idea has also been dismissed by the House of Commons Commission, which manages the Parliamentary Estate.

Big Ben has bonged on previous occasions since the refurbishment began, including Remembrance Sunday and New Year’s Eve, through the use of a temporary mechanism.

But the Commons authorities have warned that it would cost £120,000 to restore that mechanism to Elizabeth Tower, install a temporary floor for the belfry and test the bell. The much bigger cost would be the delays to the restoration works by up to four weeks at the cost of £100,000 per week.

The authorities have signalled that they would need a fortnight to make the necessary preparations for the bells to ring, meaning the funding would need to be in place by January 17 — the end of this week.

Prominent Brexiters have drawn up contingency plans to play Big Ben’s bongs through loudspeakers in Parliament Square where they are expecting a crowd of 15,000 to celebrate Brexit night.

Nigel Farage and Richard Tice, founders of the Brexit party, have submitted plans for the gathering to the Greater London Assembly — which licenses events — and have procured an “excellent speaker system”.