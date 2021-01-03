The US broke records for new daily coronavirus cases over the weekend, as a leading tracker of the pandemic on Sunday urged caution over data “oscillations”.

On Saturday, health departments registered more than 277,000 infections, the highest number yet of cases recorded in a single day.

The figure put the seven-day rolling average above 200,000 a day.

The hardest-hit country in the world, the US has detected more than 20.4m cases and more than 340,000 deaths.

Seven states did not report any data on Saturday, while nine others did not update their figures, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

“We believe that holiday reporting is still causing major oscillations in the data,” the CTP wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Please use caution in interpreting the numbers.”

Nevertheless, infections have been surging since the Thanksgiving holiday in November.

Top US government virologist Anthony Fauci warned after Christmas that the worst of the pandemic may be yet to come.

More than 4.2m Americans have already received their first vaccine doses, falling short of targets.