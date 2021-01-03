Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
US breaks records for new cases as jabs fall short
The US broke records for new daily coronavirus cases over the weekend, as a leading tracker of the pandemic on Sunday urged caution over data “oscillations”.
On Saturday, health departments registered more than 277,000 infections, the highest number yet of cases recorded in a single day.
The figure put the seven-day rolling average above 200,000 a day.
The hardest-hit country in the world, the US has detected more than 20.4m cases and more than 340,000 deaths.
Seven states did not report any data on Saturday, while nine others did not update their figures, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
“We believe that holiday reporting is still causing major oscillations in the data,” the CTP wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Please use caution in interpreting the numbers.”
Nevertheless, infections have been surging since the Thanksgiving holiday in November.
Top US government virologist Anthony Fauci warned after Christmas that the worst of the pandemic may be yet to come.
More than 4.2m Americans have already received their first vaccine doses, falling short of targets.
Pope criticises ‘thoughtless’ lockdown violators
Pope Francis delivers his Angelus blessing from the Apostolic Library
Pope Francis criticised lockdown violators in his Sunday blessing, saying they had no thought for others suffering the consequences of the pandemic.
The Roman Catholic leader said the pandemic would ease only “if we work together for the common good, putting the weakest and most disadvantaged at the centre”.
He said he had been saddened to read in the newspapers that some people chose to ignore lockdown rules in order to “have a good vacation”.
The pope gave his traditional Angelus blessing in a video address from the library of the apostolic palace in the Vatican.
It is normally given from a window overlooking St Peter's Square but was moved indoors to prevent crowds gathering.
“We do not know what 2021 will bring, but what each of us and all of us together can do, is to commit to taking care of each other and of creation, our common home,” the pope said.
India approves two homegrown vaccines
India’s pharmaceuticals regulator on Sunday approved two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use as the country recorded 20,000 new daily infections at the weekend.
The office of the Drug Controller General of India said both Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin have been granted permission for “restricted use”.
VG Somani, the controller general of drugs, said the agency's expert committee met on January 1-2 to discuss the approval applications. It was approved for emergency use “in the public interest”, he added.
“We'll never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern,” Mr Somani told a media briefing. “The vaccines are 100 per cent safe.”
SII chief executive Adar Poonawalla said the company had applied for emergency use authorisation on December 7.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said the approvals were a “decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight” against the pandemic. “Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators,” he added.
Home affairs minister G Kishan Reddy described the emergency use authorisations as a “huge moment in the pharmaceutical history of our nation”.
India reported 18,177 new cases of the disease on Sunday, ministry of health and family welfare data showed.
The country has detected more than 10.3m cases since the pandemic began.
Officials also reported 217 Covid-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the official total to 149,435.
How the pandemic will change the City office
Daniel Thomas
The British office market is having one of its “Road Runner” moments. Like the coyote in the cartoon, it is still running forward despite having left the edge of the cliff some time before.
The vast Covid-19 economic stimulus this year has helped keep returns going for the sector, with central bank programmes pushing European bond yields into negative territory.
Agents Savills reckons the average spread between them and rental yields on prime European offices is now about 3.25 percentage points, well above historical average.
News you might have missed …
Defaults by US oil and gas producers are set to outstrip all other sectors again in 2021 as an industry battered by this year’s price crash faces yet more pain, according to a forecast from the Fitch rating agency. The US oil industry was thrown into turmoil in 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic crippled global demand.
Regional governments in China are evading borrowing limits by transferring assets on to the books of local investment companies to lower debt-to-asset ratios. The practice allows local government finance vehicles to raise more money for infrastructure and other projects to boost the economy in the wake of the pandemic.
New Zealand officials on Sunday confirmed that six positive Covid-19 cases have been found to match the recently identified B.1.1.7 variant. Five travelled from the UK and one from South Africa, arriving in New Zealand from December 13-25. All were detected through routine testing and transferred to quarantine.
Iran and Russia are seeking to cooperate on producing the Sputnik V vaccine, Russian media reported at the weekend. Iran's ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, told Sunday’s Izvestia newspaper that Russian president Vladimir Putin had discussed collaboration with his Tehran counterpart Hassan Rouhani.
US electric carmaker Tesla said at the weekend that it had delivered 180,570 vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2020, ahead of the 174,000 analysts had expected, and suggesting it was firing on all cylinders at the end of a year in which the global automobile industry suffered a sharp contraction in sales due to the pandemic.
Singapore Airlines announced that from Monday it would refuse to board people with a travel history that included South Africa within the previous 14 days, with the exception of Singapore citizens and permanent residents. They would not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore because of concerns over the B.1.1.7 variant.
A Ukraine-based drugmaker has sought to license Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, state media reported at the weekend. The Biolek pharmaceutical company, based in Kharkiv, would manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine, Tass reported. Ukraine has so far recorded 1,069,517 coronavirus cases and 18,731 deaths, according to official data.
European airlines are stepping up pressure on airports to slash landing charges, leading to warnings of a race to the bottom in an industry decimated by the pandemic. Ryanair, Wizz Air and easyJet are among carriers pushing for discounted fees as they decide where to fly when passengers return in significant numbers.
