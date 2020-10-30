All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Who at the time of his death in 2005 was the richest man in Australia? The 2009 documentary film Bananas! was an attack on which fruit company? In October 2014, who became Ukip’s first MP? In The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, who rescues Arthur Dent just before the Earth is demolished? The East Sussex town of Rye is on the edge of which wetland? © Stockcreations/ Dreamstime What is Britain’s best-selling brand of oven chips (above)? Which greetings-card chain opened its first shop in Epping in 1968? Religion is 200, technology is 600, literature is 800 — in what? © Thomas Carver/Alamy Following whose death in 2008 did members of the public leave flowers at Mornington Crescent tube station (above)? The 2015 biography of which American writer is called Every Time a Friend Succeeds Something Inside Me Dies — which was also one of his characteristic remarks?

