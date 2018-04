Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Physicist Geoffrey West joins FT Alphaville's Izabella Kaminska to discuss his work on a universal theory of growth - or scaling - that extends beyond human lifespans to encompass the sustainability of corporations, cities and more, as detailed in his latest book "Scale". Music by Podington Bear.





This episode was originally published on June 9, 2017.