Boeing has asked the US government for $60bn in assistance for aerospace manufacturers, a liquidity injection that will bolster the group and its supply chain if airlines defer plane deliveries — but could also load it with debt.

Shares in Boeing have fallen 70 per cent over the past month, with the disruption caused by coronavirus heaping uncertainty on a group that is already dealing with the costs of the grounding of its 737 Max aircraft after plane crashes off Indonesia and in Ethiopia.

Even before the pandemic began to wreak havoc on the global aviation industry a key flight needed to recertify the 737 Max had been pushed back until April, putting under pressure a goal to return the grounded plane to service by the middle of the year. Investors were also increasingly concerned that the market is oversupplied with wide-body planes such as Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.

Then the coronavirus struck in force, with Boeing’s customers slashing capacity as passengers cancelled bookings and governments imposed travel restrictions.

“Three black swans in one month,” said analyst Peter Arment at Robert W Baird. He added the impact of Covid-19 now meant government loans were “likely needed to bridge payments to the supply chain and aid the lack of inflows from reduced deliveries”.

Analysts expect airlines to defer deliveries of jets as they seek to preserve cash. That ratchets up the pressure on Boeing, which was already hurting because of the Max crisis. S&P Global Ratings forecasts the jet maker will see free cash outflows of more than $11bn in 2020, against a previous expectation of a $2bn inflow.

As US airlines have called on Congress and the White House for a bailout their supplier has done the same. Boeing’s $60bn request would include some loans directly from the US taxpayers and others from private institutions backed by the government, the company said. It did not immediately comment on whether the group was also asking for grants that did not need to be repaid.

Boeing has said an unspecified portion of the $60bn will flow to its supply chain. The commercial aerospace industry employs about 536,000 workers in the US, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some smaller suppliers will fold if work evaporates and President Donald Trump has said that “we have to help Boeing”.

But any package would swell Boeing’s large debt pile even further. The group has slightly less than $35bn in debt, a figure that is likely to rise to almost $40bn by the end of the first quarter.It drew down a $13.8bn loan this month.

The best-case scenario for Boeing is if airlines simply defer deliveries until the second half of the year and government funds are used as a way to manage liquidity, said Christopher DeNicolo, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

But even then, if lawmakers award Boeing the full amount it requested as a loan, the plane maker will have $100bn in debt to pay off.

“In the short term, the concern is liquidity, and then after, it’s what is the leverage on the company, and can they pay that over time,” said Mr DeNicolo. “It’s a massive amount of debt. It’s a big company, but it’s not that big.”

There has been a sharp sell-off in Boeing’s bonds this month as investors reassess its creditworthiness. A $750m bond maturing in 2030 had fallen from a high of 106 cents on the dollar earlier this month to 84 cents on the dollar by Wednesday, pushing the implied yield for the debt from 2.2 per cent to more than 5 per cent.

Bonds maturing this year have also been hit, with a $350m bond maturing in October dropping 4 cents to 93 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, pushing its yield to more than 12 per cent. S&P has cut its rating for this two notches, to triple B.

A Congress-approved aid package may also come with strings attached. There is a push among Senate Democrats to leverage an airline bailout to impose restrictions on executive pay and stock buybacks.

Michael Stumo, whose daughter was killed in the second of the two crashes of the Max, said on Twitter that any funds should come with increased regulatory scrutiny, “Public bailout needs to provide public benefit,” he wrote.

A bailout could also have ramifications for investors. Mr Arment points to the 2009 bailout of the auto industry via the Troubled Asset Relief Program. While the federal government owned 60 per cent of General Motors, it capped executive remuneration and prohibited a dividend.

“We see many of these loan handcuffs on the table,” Mr Arment said. “If 50 per cent of the $60bn in funding goes to Boeing directly, that’s essentially half its current market cap, which could come with some dilution to existing equity holders.”